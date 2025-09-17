India women's national cricket team opener Smriti Mandhana smashed the second-fastest century in women's ODI cricket. The stylish left-handed batter achieved this glorious feat in 77 deliveries during the second ODI against the Australia women's national cricket team at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, on Wednesday, September 17. For those unversed, Mandhana is holding the record for the fastest for IND-W in ODIs (by balls faced). She slammed a 70-ball century against the Ireland women's national cricket team in 2025. This is Mandhana's 12th century in Women's ODIs – the most by any Indian batter till now. Notably, she is the joint-third with the most hundreds in Women's ODI cricket. Ahead of her are Tammy Beaumont (12), Suzie Bates (13) and Meg Lanning (15). Smriti Mandhana Reclaims Number One Spot in ICC Women’s ODI Batting Rankings 2025.

Smriti Mandhana Smashes Second-Fastest Century For India Women in ODIs

Fastest hundreds for IND-W in ODIs (by balls faced) 70 – Smriti Mandhana vs IRE-W, Rajkot, 2025. 77 – Smriti Mandhana vs AUS-W, Mullanpur, 2025. 82 – Harmanpreet Kaur vs ENG-W, Chester-le-Street, 2025.#INDvsAus — Prisha (@prishhss) September 17, 2025

