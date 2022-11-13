After Pakistan's heartbreaking defeat to England in the T20 World Cup final, Mohammad Shami hits back on Shoaib Akhtar's tweet of a broken heart saying, "Sorry Brother, it's called karma'. The reply seemed to be like a retaliation to the disrespectful activities of some Pakistani fans and ex-cricketers in social media after India's loss to England in the semifinals.

Mohammad Shami Replies to Shoaib Akhtar's Broken Heart Tweet

Sorry brother It’s call karma 💔💔💔 https://t.co/DpaIliRYkd — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) November 13, 2022

