Arjun Tendulkar made his Indian Premier League (IPL) with Mumbai Indians side against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on April 16, 2023. The 23-year-old son of the legendary former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar had been raring to go since being included in the Mumbai team for the 2022 season. And he finally made his much-anticipated debut on Sunday. His father, proud of his new journey, penned down an emotional message for the young lad. Another cricketing legend and close friend of his father, Sourav Ganguly too took to Twitter to congratulate both Arjun and his “champion dad.” The former BCCI president wrote, “So happy to see Arjun play for mumbai .. The champion dad must be so proud .. wish him all the best @sachin_rt”. Arjun Tendulkar Quick Facts: Here's All You Need to Know About Sachin Tendulkar's Son, Who Made His IPL Debut in MI vs KKR Match.

View Sourav Ganguly's Tweet on Arjun Tendulkar's IPL Debut!

So happy to see Arjun play for mumbai .. The champion dad must be so proud .. wish him all the best @sachin_rt — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) April 16, 2023

