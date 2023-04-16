Sachin Tendulkar penned a heartfelt note for son Arjun Tendulkar after the latter made his IPL debut, in the Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders match. The young bowler has been part of the Mumbai Indians set up and after a long wait, got to make his much-awaited debut in the tournament. Taking to Instagram, Sachin shared pictures of his son making his IPL debut and another photo of him and Arjun and wrote, "Arjun, today you have taken another important step in your journey as a cricketer. As your father, someone who loves you and is passionate about the game, I know you will continue to give the game the respect it deserves and the game will love you back. You have worked very hard to reach here, and I am sure you will continue to do so. This is the start of a beautiful journey. All the best!" Arjun Tendulkar opened the bowling for Mumbai Indians and bowled two overs, conceding 17 runs. Father-Son Coincidence! Sachin and Arjun Tendulkar Record Identical Number of Runs Conceded in Maiden Over Bowled in IPL.

Sachin Tendulkar Shares Message for Arjun Tendulkar

