The two bottom-placed sides South Africa Masters and England Masters will face-off in the ongoing International Masters League 2025. The South Africa vs England IML 2025 match will be played on March 3, and be held at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara, from 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Viacom 18 are official broadcast partner of IML 2025 and will provide South Africa vs England match viewing options in India on Colors Cineplex, and Colors Cineplex Superhits TV channels. JioStar owns the rights to digital streaming and will have viewing options for the SA-M vs ENG-M IMLT20 2025 match on the JioHotstar app and website. International Masters League T20 2025 Points Table Updated: Check Latest Team Standings With Net Run Rate in Inaugural Edition of Cricket Tournament.

South Africa vs England IML 2025 Match Live:

