Australia national cricket team opening batter Mitchell Marsh slammed a monstrous six off the very first ball of the AUS vs SA 1st T20I 2025, at the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin. Mitchell Marsh smacked the six against South Africa national cricket team pacer Lungi Ngidi. Mitchell Marsh leaned back, got the ball connected beautifully with the bat, into the direction, high over mid-off. This six off the first ball marked a blockbuster opening to the ongoing AUS vs SA three-match T20I series in Australia. Interestingly, Aaron Finch had also hit a first-ball six in the 1st T20I of Australia's tour of India in 2022. Mitchell Marsh becomes first Australian to smack a six off the first ball of the series in T20Is, and second only to Finch in an innings as the latter did it on a chase. WhatsApp Numbers of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers Leaked? Shopkeeper in Chhattisgarh Accidentally Activates Rajat Patidar's WhatsApp Account on 'Deactivated' Jio Mobile Number.

Mitchell Marsh Slams Six Off First Ball:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)