SunRisers Hyderabad batsman Travis Head smashed the Mumbai Indians bowlers to all parts of the ground and registered a 18-ball half-century during the SRH vs MI IPL 2024 match. This was the fastest fifty by an SRH batsman until Abhishek Sharma broke the record in the same match by reaching the mark in 16 balls. The fans on social media went berserk with reactions to Head's aggressive knock. Some of them are mentioned below: SRH Full IPL 2024 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: SunRisers Hyderabad Matches in Indian Premier League Season 17 and Venue Details

Hilarious

Funny

Travis head whenever the opposition players are in Blue jersey. #SRHvsMi pic.twitter.com/JZiOjUMcDZ — Harshhh! (@Harsh_humour) March 27, 2024

'All Credit to One Man'

Best powerplay for SRH ever All credit to one man - Travis Head ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/KkP2IaiWvf — R R (@RacchaRidhvik) March 27, 2024

'Tell The World Travis Head is Back'

Tell the world Travis head is back To IPL 2024!pic.twitter.com/EpEdkssRMn — SunRisers OrangeArmy Official (@srhfansofficial) March 27, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)