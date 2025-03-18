India's premier T20 domestic tournament – the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 – will begin on March 22. Every franchise has been sweating hard in the practice session and is gearing up for the showpiece event. Talking about the Sunrisers Hyderabad, the Pat Cummins-led side will begin their IPL 2025 campaign against 2008 champions Rajasthan Royals on March 23. Before their opening match, Sunrisers Hyderabad are all set to play an intra-squad match simulation on Tuesday, March 18. The SRH's intra-squad match will begin at 5:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sadly for the fans, there will not be any live telecast of the practice match. However, viewers can watch the live streaming of the Sunrisers Hyderabad's intra-squad match simulation on the franchise's official YouTube handle. SRH Full IPL 2025 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Sunrisers Hyderabad Matches in Indian Premier League Season 18 and Venue Details.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Intra-Squad Match Free Live Streaming Online

Practice game 2️⃣ is here, #OrangeArmy 💥 Tune in to our YouTube channel from 5:15 PM onwards to catch the action LIVE 💻📌#PlayWithFire pic.twitter.com/KPKxm6iR9S — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) March 18, 2025

