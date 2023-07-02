Sri Lanka continue their unbeaten streak in the ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier as they defeat Zimbabwe by 9-wickets to become first team to qualify for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Maheesh Theekshana had another good game with the ball as he picked 4 wickets to help crumble Zimbabwe to only 165 runs. Pathum Nissanka scores an unbeaten hundred as Sri Lanka chases down the total with ease and make to to the final stage of the Cricket World Cup.

Sri Lanka First Team to Qualify For ICC World Cup 2023

