Sri Lanka Legends Set Up Finals Clash With India Legends After Eight-Wicket Win Over South Africa Legends in Road Safety World Series 2021 Semi-Final!!

#SLLvsSAL With perfect precision from day one, the #SriLankaLegends have earned their spot in the finals! 🙌 A big cheer for the #SouthAfricaLegends, thank you for the sublime performances! Watch LIVE only on @Colors_Cineplex, #RishteyCineplex and for free on @justvoot. pic.twitter.com/0y7Aco6zt2 — Road Safety World Series (@RSWorldSeries) March 19, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)