A trendsetter in South African cricket, former pacer Makhaya Ntini celebrates his 48th birthday (July 6). Ntini is South Africa's first player of colour in international cricket. The cricketer-turned-commentator played 274 matches, claiming 656 wickets, between 1998-2011. Ntini also holds an Indian Premier League hat-trick, having played just one season with Chennai Super Kings. Fans took to social media platforms and wished Ntini on his special day. Most Wickets for South Africa in Tests: From Dale Steyn to Kagiso Rabada, Check Full List.

Happy Birthday, Makhaya Ntini

HBD Makhaya Ntini

WHAT HAPPENED ON THIS DAY IN SOUTH AFRICAN HISTORY 💡 On this day 6 July in 1977,Makhaya Ntini was born at King Williams Town ,Eastern Cape Province. Ntini is a former South Africa Cricketer and and one of the best bowlers in the history of South African Cricket. pic.twitter.com/URglu8nFcO — NORTH WEST TIMES (@NorthWesTimes) July 6, 2025

Makhaya Ntini Turns 48

Happy Birthday, Makhaya Ntini! He is the only player to take an IPL hat-trick where all three victims were bowled out: 🔥 His IPL Hat-trick Victims - Sourav Ganguly (Bowled) - Debabrata Das (Bowled) - David Hussey (Bowled) He was also the first foreign player to take a… pic.twitter.com/otnoqRi5U5 — All Cricket Records (@Cric_records45) July 6, 2025

Legendary Makhaya Ntini

🎉 Wishing a Happy Birthday to these cricketing legends born on July 6! 🏏🎂 🇿🇦 Makhaya Ntini – Born 1977 South Africa’s first Black Test cricketer. A fiery pacer with 300+ Test wickets who blazed a trail in the post-apartheid era. 🔥💪 🇦🇫 Rahmat Shah – Born 1993 Afghanistan’s… pic.twitter.com/Aj6ZnI5K1r — Cricdiction (@cricdiction) July 5, 2025

