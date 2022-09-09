Sri Lanka and Pakistan are set to be up against each other in a preview of the Asia Cup 2022 final. This match, to be played on Friday, September 9, will be the last match of the Super 4 stage before these two sides head to the summit clash on Sunday. Ahead of this match, here are some key facts including head-to-head stats, players in form from both teams and star performers from their last encounter.

SL vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 Stats:

Here’s all you need to know before the #SLvPAK 🇱🇰🇵🇰action 🏏 kicks off ⚔️ Who do you think will be tonight’s star player? 🤔#ACC #GetReadyForEpic #AsiaCup2022 #AsiaCup — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 9, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)