Sri Lanka Women would face Bangladesh Women in the Women's Asia Cup 2022 on Monday, October 10. The match would begin at 8:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). In India, Star Sports 2/HD will provide the live telecast of the match. Fans can also watch live streaming of this game on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

SL-W vs BAN-W Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

Day 10 will have Sri Lanka 🇱🇰 face Bangladesh 🇧🇩, and India 🇮🇳 face Thailand 🇹🇭. As we move closer to the end of the #WomensAsiaCup2022 🏆, teams will try their best to look for 2 points to cement their place in the semi-finals.#AsianCricketCouncil #ACC pic.twitter.com/b2SQgIhaez — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) October 9, 2022

