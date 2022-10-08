Sri Lanka are set to face Malaysia in the Women's Asia Cup 2022 on Saturday, October 7. The match would be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium and is slated to start at 8:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports would provide live telecast of the match. Fans can also watch live streaming of this match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

SL-W vs MLY-W Live Telecast and Live Streaming:

An intense round of matches lined up for the next few days as we get closer to the semifinals. Sri Lanka 🇱🇰 take on Malaysia 🇲🇾 in the first match, and India 🇮🇳 take on Bangladesh 🇧🇩 in the second! #SRLvMAL #INDvBAN #WomensAsiaCup2022 #AsianCricketCouncil #ACC pic.twitter.com/3xdKZmyxq4 — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) October 7, 2022

