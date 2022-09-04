Cricket fans were left irritated during the India vs Pakistan clash in the Super 4 stage of Asia Cup 2022 as competition broadcasters, Star Sports, crashed midway through the game. Scroll down below to see the reactions from fans.

Gone Dark?

Star Sports has gone dark on my Tata Sky. WTF?? #INDvsPAK #INDvPAK — Harsh (@NaMoStadium) September 4, 2022

Frozen

Anyone else's star sports froze? — 🎸 (@ArchiReformed) September 4, 2022

Star Sports Down

Is Star Sports down for everyone? — Kabir Taneja (@KabirTaneja) September 4, 2022

Crashed

Star sports crashed ? — Sumit (@sumitsaurabh) September 4, 2022

Disappointed

