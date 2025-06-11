In a superb display of fielding, South Africa's Marco Jansen took a brilliant juggling catch at first slip to dismiss veteran Australia batter Steve Smith during the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final at the iconic Lord's Stadium. The incident happened during the last ball of the 41st over in the first innings. Aiden Markram bowled a tossed-up full delivery outside off-stump. Steve Smith attempted a booming drive and got a thick outside-edge. Marco Jansen at first slip took a juggling catch on the third attempt. Smith departed after playing a fighting knock of 66 off 112 deliveries, including 10 fours. ICC WTC 2025 Prize Money: Check How Much Amount Winner and Runners-up Will Receive in INR.

Aiden Markram Gets the Big Fish!

Masterstroke from 🇿🇦! 💪🏻#AidenMarkram gets introduced into the attack and he gets the big wicket of #SteveSmith as #MarcoJansen! 🤯😯 Will Australia build a big total from here, or will South Africa restrict them to under 200? 👀 LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/9lZGHcdMLn… pic.twitter.com/BMEOYMUzcX — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) June 11, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)