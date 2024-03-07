England won the toss and decided to bat first. They started positively with Zak Crawley stroking some powerful shots. But Indian spinners quickly took hold of the match with two quick wickets in the first session. Kuldeep Yadav dismissed Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope to give India an advantage before lunch. Ollie Pope struggling against spinner stepped out to negate spin. But he misread the googly, allowing wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel to take the bails off. Ollie Pope scores 11 runs off 24 deliveries. Kuldeep bowled a beautiful delivery to dismiss an in-form batsman. Shubman Gill Grabs A Sensational Diving Catch To Dismiss England Opener Ben Duckett On Day 1 Of 5th IND vs ENG Test (Watch Video).

Kuldeep Yadav Dismisses Ollie Pope

Kuldeep sends Pope packing with a Jaffa 🤯🤌 India get their second wicket at the stroke of Lunch 🙌#IDFCFirstBankTestSeries #BazBowled #INDvENG #JioCinemaSports pic.twitter.com/gQWM3XYEEg — JioCinema (@JioCinema) March 7, 2024

