Indian batsman Shubman Gill once again showed the example of his brilliance when he held onto a catch while diving backwards to dismiss England opener Ben Duckett. During the sixth ball of the 18th over on Day 1 of the 5th IND vs ENG Test match, Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav tossed the ball up to which Duckett looked to smash it on the leg side. However, the English opener ended up playing the wrong shot as the ball went up in the air. Gill who was standing in the covers region had to turn back and run around 20 yards. In the end, the Indian batter took a stunner by diving backwards and ended Duckett's innings for 27 runs from 58 balls. Why Did Rajat Patidar Miss Out from India's Playing XI Against England in 5th Test at Dharamshala? BCCI Reveals Reason

Shubman Gill Executes a Stunning Diving Catch To Remove Ben Duckett

