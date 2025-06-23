India national cricket team wicket-keeper batter and vice-captain Rishabh Pant has now become the only second wicket-keeper batter in history to score centuries in both innings of a Test match. Previously the only player to do so was Zimbabwe's Andy Flower. With his century in the second innings of the IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025 at the Headingley Carnegie in Leeds, Rishabh Pant has also become the only seventh Indian batter to score hundreds in both innings of a Test. Pant is now also the first Indian to score hundreds in both innings of a Test in England. He has also become the fifth Asian batter to hit twin Tons in a Test match in SENA countries. Rishabh Pant Breaks MS Dhoni's Record of Most Test Centuries by Indian Wicketkeeper-Batter, Achieves Feat With Seventh Career Ton During IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025.

First Indian To Score Hundreds in Both Innings of One Test in England

8⃣𝘁𝗵 𝗧𝗲𝘀𝘁 💯 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗥𝗶𝘀𝗵𝗮𝗯𝗵 𝗣𝗮𝗻𝘁! 🙌 1⃣st Indian to score hundreds in both innings of a Test in England 🔝 7⃣th Indian to score hundreds in both innings of a Test! 👏 Incredible batting display in the series opener from the #TeamIndia vice-captain! 👍 👍… pic.twitter.com/RzNA9lfFQr — BCCI (@BCCI) June 23, 2025

Fifth Asian Batter To Hit Twin Tons in SENA

Rishabh Pant is only the fifth Asian batter to score two 100s in a SENA Test. Others being Virat Kohli (Adelaide, 2014), Rahul Dravid (Hamilton, 1999), Asanka Gurusinha (Hamilton, 1991), Vijay Hazare (Adelaide, 1948) Also, only the second wicketkeeper to do so after Andy Flower — Naman Agarwal (@CoverDrivenFor4) June 23, 2025

Second WK in History To Score Two Hundreds in One Test

Wicketkeepers to score twin tons in a Test: 🇿🇼 Andy Flower 142 & 199* v SA, 2001 🇮🇳 Rishabh Pant 134 & 100* v ENG, 2025 End of list. — Rahul (@exceedingxpuns) June 23, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)