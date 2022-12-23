Saurashtra all-rounder Samarth Vyas has been signed by former champions Sunrisers Hyderabad for 20 lakh in the Indian premier league 2023 mini-auction. Samarth who is known for his hard-hitting skills, especially against spin will be a great option for Sunrisers.

Samarth Vyas to SRH

