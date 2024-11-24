The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2016 champions, Sunrisers Hyderabad, secured leg-spinner Rahul Chahar for a decent INR 3.2 crore at the Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction. Rahul Chahar has decent experience in IPL, and his addition will add firepower to Hyderabad's spin bowling attack. IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 1 Live Updates: Adam Zampa Goes to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 2.4 Crore.

Rahul Chahar Goes to SRH!

