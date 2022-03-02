Jason Roy, who was bought by Gujarat Titans for IPL 2022, pulled out of the competition to spend time with his family after spending most of last year inside the bio-bubble, Suresh Raina went unsold at the player auction, but fans believe that the veteran Indian cricketer should replace the Englishman for the franchise.

Comeback

Jason Roy - Out ❎ Suresh Raina - In ☑️ I know Suresh Raina is not playing any competitive or domestic match now but he is a player who can do a strong comeback any time.#sureshraina #raina #jasonroy #GujaratTitans #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/KN0nftNM9N — सूर्या सिंह राणा (@qZnuoQerNbV0LV5) March 2, 2022

Veteran Star

Suresh Raina is part of #GujaratTitans squad Mean while #Raina fans : pic.twitter.com/pIRjUbXFQh — Bleeding Arc (@Jeet69435549) March 2, 2022

Raina Fans

Apt Replacement

Gujarat Titan replaced Jason Roy by Suresh Raina for IPL2022. — DIVYARANJAN SAMAL (@LoyalFanOfSKY77) March 1, 2022

Waiting

