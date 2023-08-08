Suryakumar Yadav has scaled yet another landmark in his T20I career for India, becoming the fourth-highest run-scorer for the Men in Blue in the shortest version of the game. The right-hander achieved this feat during India vs West Indies 3rd T20I 2023 on August 8. SKY, as he is fondly known as, has gone past Shikhar Dhawan in the list in just 51 matches. Virat Kohli is India's highest run-scorer in T20I cricket, with 4008 runs. Suryakumar Yadav Completes 100 Sixes in T20Is, Achieves Feat During IND vs WI 3rd T20I 2023.

Suryakumar Yadav Becomes India's Fourth-Highest Run-Scorer in T20Is

Surya made his debut in 2021. He is now 4th in the run-getter list for India. pic.twitter.com/dlmbq8CWb6 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 8, 2023

