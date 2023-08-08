Suryakumar Yadav once again showed why he was such a massive player in T20 cricket with him completing his 100th six for India in the format, during the India vs West Indies 3rd T20I on August 8. The right-hander has not been in the best of form in the T20I series but has come up with one of his trademark performances in the third T20I. The right-hander for the record, is also the world's number-one ranked batsman in T20Is. ‘Be Yourself, Be Fearless’ Suryakumar Yadav Shares Message for Yashasvi Jaiswal While Handing Him His Debut T20I Cap Prior to IND vs WI 3rd T20I 2023 (Watch Video).

Suryakumar Yadav Completes a Century of Sixes in T20Is

🚨 Milestone Alert 🚨 A SKY special! 👏 👏 Suryakumar Yadav completes a 𝗖𝗘𝗡𝗧𝗨𝗥𝗬 💯 of Sixes in T20Is 💪 💪 Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/3rNZuAiOxH #TeamIndia | #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/4YnGBC5dvO — BCCI (@BCCI) August 8, 2023

