Ishan Kishan blasted a 25-ball 58 and Suryakumar Yadav (43) returned to form as Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by five wickets despite Venkatesh Iyer's hundred in IPL 2023 on Sunday, April 16. Iyer set the stage on fire in the first innings by becoming the only second KKR batter to get to the three-figure mark in the IPL as he led the side to 185/6. They were a few runs short, with Mumbai Indians completing the run chase in 17.4 overs. This was Mumbai Indians' second win in IPL 2023. Young Suyash Sharma was KKR's best bowler, with figures of 2/27 in his four overs. 'Century After 15 Years!' Twitterati React As Kolkata Knight Riders All-Rounder Creates History With Maiden IPL Hundred in MI vs KKR IPL 2023 Match.

Mumbai Indians Beat Kolkata Knight Riders

