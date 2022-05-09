Surykumar Yadav would now miss the remainder of Mumbai Indians' matches in IPL 2022 as he has been ruled out of the competition with a muscle injury. The right-hander,who has been in good form for the five-time champions, injured himself during his side's win over Gujarat Titans few days ago.

NEWS - Suryakumar Yadav ruled out of TATA IPL 2022 More details here - https://t.co/1DchNAPSiY #TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/iVmLMBNNVz — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 9, 2022

