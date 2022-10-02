Suryakumar Yadav continues his sensational form as the Indian batter played a sensational knock in the 2nd T20I game against South Africa. Yadav scored an 18-ball fifty, his third consecutive half-century, as he surpassed the 1000-run milestone in T20 Internationals.

