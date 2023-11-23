Suryakumar Yadav is back to T20Is and he is back to business. Coming in at a crucial situation for Team India. Suryakumar hits some astounding shots and scores a half-century in just 29 deliveries. Chasing a big total, Suryakumar stitched a big partnership with Ishan Kishan and looked in entire control. JioCinema Down? Users Get 'Update Your App' Message While Watching IND vs AUS 1st T20I 2023 Live Streaming Online.

Suryakumar Yadav Scores His Fifteenth T20 International Half-Century

Excellent Fifty for Captain Suryakumar Yadav...!!!! He smashed 54* runs from 29 balls against Australia on his Captaincy debut of India in first T20I match - What a fifty by Captain Surya! pic.twitter.com/mxFWb0nrzp — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) November 23, 2023

