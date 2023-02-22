Suryakumar Yadav took a trip to Tirupati's Tirumala Venkateswara temple with his wife Devisha Shetty ahead of the India vs Australia 3rd Test 2023 in Indore. The flamboyant batter is part of the Test squad which has been given a break following India's six-wicket win in the Delhi Test against Australia. Suryakumar had made his Test debut in the first Test in Nagpur but failed to make much of an impact with the bat. Taking to social media, the Indian cricketer shared pictures of him and his wife at the temple. While his wife was dressed in red, Suryakumar wore a pink kurta with a red scarf draped over it. Aakash Chopra Invites Venkatesh Prasad for Live Debate on YouTube After Duo’s Difference of Opinion Regarding KL Rahul’s Place in Team.

Suryakumar Yadav with Wife at Tirumala Temple

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surya Kumar Yadav (SKY) (@surya_14kumar)

