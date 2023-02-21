KL Rahul's selection debate has forced Venkatesh Prasad and Aakash Chopra get engaged in a ugly spat. They duo had a difference of opinion and that has forced them to jump into an aggressive banter. After Venkatesh Prasad shared the screenshot of Aakash's old tweet regarding Rohit Sharma, Aakash replies to him inviting him to a live debate. He said that a lot of messages are getting lost in transition, so it's better to do in a proper way. Aakash assured that he will not have a sponsor for the video and so no one will make any money out of it. Venkatesh Prasad and Aakash Chopra Engage in Ugly Spat in Social Media Over KL Rahul's Selection Debate.

Aakash Chopra Invites Venkatesh Prasad for Live Debate

Venky bhai, msgs are getting lost in translation. You here. Me on YT. I invite you to come on a Video Chat…we can do it Live. Difference on opinions is nice…lets do it properly 😊 I’ll not have any sponsors on it & nobody will make money out of it. Up for it? You have my number https://t.co/ZrAzWoJiTv — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 21, 2023

Venkatesh Prasad Reply To Aakash's Invitation

No Aakash, nothing is lost in translation. In your 12 minute video you have called me as an agenda peddler because it didn’t suit your narrative. It is crystal clear. And I have made my points very clear in this Twitter thread. Don’t wish to engage with you further on this 🙏🏼 https://t.co/GhlfWI0kHA — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) February 21, 2023

