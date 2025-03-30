In a moment of worry, Devisha Shetty, husband of Mumbai Indians' batter Suryakumar Yadav, displayed concern after the ace cricketer got hit on the helmet during the GT vs MI IPL 2025 match at Ahmedabad. Yadav wanted to play the hook shot off Prasidh Krishna but managed to glove the ball, which lobbed onto the front of his helmet, leaving the batter lying down on the pitch as a worried Devisha sat in the stands. Fortunately, Yadav got up and played a valiant 48-run knock in MI's 36-run defeat against GT in IPL 2025. Gujarat Titans Beat Mumbai Indians by 36 Runs in IPL 2025: Mohammed Siraj, Sai Sudharsan and Bowlers Help GT Register Thumping Victory Over Five-Time Champions.

Suryakumar Yadav's Wife Displays Worry After Batter Gets Hit On Head

