Kolkata Knight Riders named Suyash Sharma, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Raghuvanshi and Rahmanullah Gurbaz on the list of impact players. But after putting up 208 runs on the board and looking at the pitch condition, the team chose to use leg spinner Suyash Sharma as an impact player replacing outfield fielder Ramandeep Singh. Sharma has played 18 t20I matches and has 28 wickets with best figures of 5 for 13. Shah Rukh Khan Caught Smoking in Stands During KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 Match at Eden Gardens, Video Goes Viral.

Suyash Sharma Named Kolkata Knight Riders Impact Player

Suyash Sharma enters the field as a Impact Substitute in place of Ramandeep Singh! #AmiKKR pic.twitter.com/5vNKtFvg24 — Rokte Amar KKR 🟣🟡 (@Rokte_Amarr_KKR) March 23, 2024

