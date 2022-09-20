The Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who has been ruled out of the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022, has started recovery session following a knee surgery which has kept him out of both Asia Cup 2022 and the global event. Jadeja suffered an injury before the continental tournament started earlier this month. He took to Twitter to share a photo oh his recovery session and wrote: 'Restart' in caption of the post.

Check Ravindra Jadeja's Twitter Post:

