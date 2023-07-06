Bangladesh opener, Tamim Iqbal, on Thursday, announced his retirement from International cricket with immediate effect on July 6, 2023. The decision comes ahead of Bangladesh’s world cup campaign that starts on October this year. Having made his debut in ODIs in February 2007, his limited-overs career ended with maximum runs (8313 runs) in ODIs.

Tamim Iqbal Announces Retirement

🚨 BREAKING: Tamim Iqbal announces retirement from international cricket with immediate effect. pic.twitter.com/5FClHeXn5R — Saif Ahmed 🇧🇩 (@saifahmed75) July 6, 2023

