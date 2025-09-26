India defeated Bangladesh on Wednesday, September 24 and qualified for the Asia Cup 2025 final. Pakistan followed suit on Thursday, September 25 as they secured a 21-run victory over Bangladesh in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match. Pakistan looked like struggling when they were batting in the first innings, but they made a good recovery in the second half and secured a thrilling win in the end through their bowling performance. This is the first time in Asia Cup's history, India will play Pakistan in the final. Former Indian cricketer and commentator Irfan Pathan reacted to the prospect of India playing Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final. He pointed out how India have shown 'dominance' and at the same time recognised how Pakistan improved, specially in the bowling department. India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup Final For First Time! Men in Blue to Face Arch-Rivals in Summit Clash of 2025 Edition After Green Shirts Beat Bangladesh in Super 4.

Irfan Pathan Reacts to India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final

For the first time in 41 years of Asia Cup history, we’ll see an India vs Pakistan final. India have shown their dominance, the gap with others is clear. Pak team, meanwhile, have shown improvement specially in the bowling department. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 25, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Irfan Pathan). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)