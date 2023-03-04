WPL 2023 sees the first wicket of the season as Mumbai Indians opener Yastika Bhatia gets dismissed by young left arm spinner Tanuja Kanwar. As Mumbai looked to get a steady start, Yastika wanted to take on her positive matchup but ended up slicing one to the hands of Georgia Wareham at point who grabbed the catch easily.

Tanuja Kanwar Takes First Wicket in the Women's Premier League History

The first wicket in the history of #TATAWPL! 😎 And it's Tanuja Kanwar with the breakthrough!#MI lose Yastika Bhatia's wicket in the second over.#GGvMI pic.twitter.com/31LGRTOdUj — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 4, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)