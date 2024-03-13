Mumbai's Tanush Kotian delivered a magnificent off-spinner and dismissed Dhruv Shorey during the Mumbai vs Vidarbha Ranji Trophy 2023-24 final match second innings. Tanush Kotian took three wickets in just 4.3 overs during the first innings and only gave away seven runs. With their top-of-the-line batting lineup, Mumbai has set up a massive target of 538 runs. With their well-to-do bowlers Mumbai can restrict Vidarbha from winning. Musheer Khan Looks Back at His Century in Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Final, Reveals Message from Brother Sarfaraz Khan and Father Naushad Khan (Watch Video).

