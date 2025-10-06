South Africa women's national cricket team opener Tazmin Brits scored her seventh century in Women's ODI Cricket. The right-handed batter reached the three-figure mark during the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match against the New Zealand women's national cricket team at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Monday, October 6. Tazmin Brits' superb century came while South Africa Women were chasing 232 runs. The 34-year-old scored her century in 87 deliveries. This is also her maiden century in the Women's World Cup. Laura Wolvaardt Takes Stunning One-Handed Catch To Dismiss Lea Tahuhu During NZ-W vs SA-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Tazmin Brits Scores Seventh Century in Women's ODI Cricket

4️⃣ hundreds in her last 5️⃣ ODIs 🔥 Tazmin Brits has been in sensational touch in the chase against New Zealand 👏 Watch #NZvSA LIVE in your region, broadcast details here ➡️ https://t.co/MNSEqhJP29#CWC25 pic.twitter.com/FK3KzSONkY — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) October 6, 2025

