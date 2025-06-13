India national cricket team's newly appointed Test captain, Shubman Gill, has started preparation for the upcoming high-voltage five-match Test series against the England national cricket team, starting June 20. Star Sports shared a video on their social handle, where Shubman Gill was seen grinding hard at the nets. In the video, Gill looked fully focused and was seen working on his defensive shot. The video has now gone viral on social media. India National Cricket Team Starts Preparations in England Ahead Of IND vs ENG Test Series 2025 (Watch Video).

Shubman Gill Sweats It Out Hard

A 𝙨𝙝𝙪𝙗-𝙨𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙩 ahead of #ENGvIND! 🤩🤩 Indian test skipper, @ShubmanGill, sweats it out in the nets ahead of the first test! 🇮🇳 👉 For latest updates on Indian cricket, watch #FollowTheBlues every day at 9 AM on Star Sports & JioHotstar! #ENGvIND | 1st Test starts FRI,… pic.twitter.com/gHKTBISBZ5 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) June 13, 2025

