The newly crowned Team India Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill is having bad luck with tosses. He lost all five Test match tosses in England, during the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. In the two-match ODI series against West Indies, he lost one toss, and only the only other toss. Now, after being named the new ODI skipper to lead the Men in Blue, he has lost both matches he led the team in. With the loss of the toss in the IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2025 at the Adelaide Oval, the India national cricket team have now lost a total of 17 consecutive tosses in ODIs. This number is not only attached to the new captain Shubman Gill, but also the old, legendary leader Rohit Sharma. IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2025: Virat Kohli vs Travis Head, Look at Australia, India’s Respective Nightmares Clash in ‘Battle at Adelaide’.

17th Consecutive Toss Loss

17th consecutive toss that India has lost in ODI 😶🫣 #AusvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 23, 2025

