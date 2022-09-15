The hype around Team India's new jersey reveal has hit an all-new level with the #HarFanKiJersey campaign, launched by MPL Sports, the official kit sponsor. In this campaign, Indian cricket team fans will have the chance to be part of the kit unveiling as they would have to upload their stories on why they support the Men in Blue. For every 10,00th fan message, a part of the jersey would get reveal as legions of fans wait for the kit for India's T20 World Cup 2022. Till now, 35% of fans have shared their message and hence, the collars for the jersey have been revealed. You can share your entries to be part of this campaign here and also follow the India jersey for T20 World Cup unveil live New Team India Jersey Leaked? Fans Share Possible Variants of Indian Cricket Team Kit for T20 World Cup 2022

#HarFanKiJersey campaign for Team India Kit Launch:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)