The rumors behind the new kit launch of the Indian cricket team for the T20 World Cup has taken the internet by storm over the last few days since the official jersey sponsor of team India, MPL gave some glimpses of the new kit. However, they posted a video on Twitter recently in which they have revealed a few parts of the new blue jersey of India. Earlier, Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer and Hardik Pandya featured in a video in which they wore the jacket of a new team jersey for the World Cup. New Team India Jersey Leaked? Fans Share Possible Variants of Indian Cricket Team Kit for T20 World Cup 2022

Check MPL Sports' Post:

We just revealed the sleeve thanks to the next 10,000 fan stories we got from you guys! Click on the link below and tag your friends to share their stories to reveal more. https://t.co/sna9ChPo6h#HarFanKiJersey #MPLSports #indiancricket #indiancricketteam #CricketFandom pic.twitter.com/hguwI4EJpY — MPL Sports (@mpl_sport) September 16, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)