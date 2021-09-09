The Indian team players have all tested negative for COVID-19 before the fifth and final Test of the series against England. RT-PCR Tests were done for all the players after physio Yogesh Parmar tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday morning. This development would indeed be a huge boost to chances of the match being played, although an official confirmation is yet to be received.

