India are all set to clash in a high-voltage final match against Australia in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Ahead of facing the five-time champions, Indian Cricket team stars will be looking to fine-tune their skills for one last time. Team India will have the final net practice session on November 18, Saturday scheduled to start from 5 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network will telecast India's final training session live on their TV channels. The live streaming of the net practice session will be available for the fans on Star Sports Official YouTube channel for free. Rohit Sharma, Pat Cummins Pose With ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Trophy at the Adalaj Stepwell Ahead of IND vs AUS Final.

Team India's Final Training Session Live Streaming and Telecast Details

India's net session ahead of World Cup final live on Star Sports 🔥 Link: https://t.co/ywz3xEZACD pic.twitter.com/ImcgtHq6b9 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 18, 2023

Star Sports YouTube Channel to Live Stream India's Final Net Practice Session

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)