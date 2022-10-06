Thailand pulled off a shock four-wicket win over Pakistan in Women's Asia Cup 2022 on Thursday, October 6. Chasing 117 to win, Thailand completed the run chase in 19.5 overs with Natthakan Chantham leading the way with 61 runs. Batting first, Pakistan could score only 116/5 in the first innings, with Sidra Ameen scoring a half-century.

Thailand Beat Pakistan:

BIG WIN for @ThailandCricket 🙌 👉 Natthakan Chantham 6⃣1⃣ 👉 Naruemol Chaiwai 1⃣7⃣ Magnificent win for Thailand as they defeated Pakistan by 4 wickets 💪#AsiaCup2022 #WomensAsiaCup #PAKvTHAI pic.twitter.com/2FprBNEGgO — Women’s CricZone (@WomensCricZone) October 6, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)