Legendary cricketer and former Indian captain MS Dhoni disclosed how he once deceived Bangladeshi players into divulging details about their on-field tactics. In a recent interview, Dhoni said that his time spent working as a ticket collector in Kharagpur had given him the ability to interpret Bengali. In the video, he said that the Bangladesh bowlers were discussing where to bowl without knowing that Dhoni understands Bengali very well. He further said that he was well aware of where they were going to bowl him. Dhoni also said that at the end of the game he overheard the Bangladeshi players discussing his ability to understand bengali. On This Day in 2005 MS Dhoni Smashes Unbeaten 183 against Sri Lanka, His Career-Best Score in ODI Cricket

MS Dhoni Recalls Funny Incident While Playing Against Bangladesh

Dhoni talking about Bengali language 😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/fSEkOppuMf — akash (@axcashhhhh) October 30, 2023

