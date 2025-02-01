Virat Kohli's return to First Class has been a disappointment for far, but that has not deterred fans from coming to watch the cricketer play at Arun Jaitley Stadium in the ongoing Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match. On Day 3 of the contest, three fans breached the security at the stadium and crossed the boundary line to get hold of Virat Kohli, wherein a hoard of security personnel rushed into the cricketer's safety. Virat Kohli Felicitated by DDCA President Rohan Jaitley After Day 2 of Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy 2024–25 Match (Watch Video)

Fans Breach Security Virat Kohli

3 fans invaded together to meet the goat at Arun jaitley stadium. @imVkohli 🐐 pic.twitter.com/ADYmvqffec — a v i (@973Kohli) February 1, 2025

