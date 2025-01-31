India national cricket team star batter Virat Kohli was felicitated by the Delhi & District Cricket Association president Rohan Jaitely after stumps on Day 2 of the Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy 2024-25 at the Arun Jaitley stadium in New Delhi. The great cricketer was felicitated for his contribution to Indian and Delhi cricket. The 36-year-old made his return to red-ball domestic cricket after 12 years. Sadly, Kohli's grand return in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match against Railways ended on a poor note. The veteran batter was dismissed for just six runs in the first innings of Delhi by Railways speedster Himanshu Sangwan. Virat Kohli Wicket Video: Star India Batter's Off Stump Gets Knocked Over By Himanshu Sangwan During Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy 2024-25.

Virat Kohli Felicitated by DDCA President Rohan Jaitley

Virat Kohli being felicitated by DDCA president @rohanjaitley after the second day’s play of the Ranji Trophy match between Delhi and Railways. pic.twitter.com/uBAQGG6PjO — Rahul Rawat (@rawatrahul9) January 31, 2025

The Memento DDCA President Presented to Virat Kohli

The memento DDCA presented to Virat Kohli. ✨️ #ViratRanjiComeback pic.twitter.com/NNV6SHs7xq — Prathamesh Avachare (@onlyprathamesh) January 31, 2025

