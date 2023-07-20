Arshdeep Singh is currently playing in the County Championship Division 1 for Kent and honing his skills with the red ball with regular match practice as he eyes an entry into the Indian Test Squad. He has been among wickets and against Essex, he bowls a brilliant inswinger to rattle the stumps of well set Paul Walter, who was batting on 45. Fans loved Arshdeep's ball and made it viral.

Arshdeep Singh Disturbs Paul Walter's Furniture

Arshdeep Singh with a beauty to remove Paul Walter!#LVCountyChamp pic.twitter.com/VlVvzaYfYR — LV= Insurance County Championship (@CountyChamp) July 20, 2023

