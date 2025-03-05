A bizarre incident was spotted at social media during the New Zealand vs South Africa ICC Champions Trophy 2025. AI used by the social media platform X, formerly twitter displayed young New Zealand batter Rachin Ravindra's century news way before it happened. An user spotted it and shared the screenshot at 3:54 PM, more than an hour before Rachin actually scored his fifth ODI century during the New Zealand vs South Africa ICC Champions Trophy 2025. While the user called it time travel, other fans were confused as well. Rachin Ravindra Slams His 5th One-Day International Century, Achieves Feat During SA vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final Match.

X AI Makes Prediction of Rachin Ravindra's Century

Twitter AI doing time travel or what? pic.twitter.com/9gv5Pm6rnW — Abhishek AB (@ABsay_ek) March 5, 2025

'AI Doing Time Travel?'

X AI Prediction Post (Photo Credits: @ABsay_ek/X)

